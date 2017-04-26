Nigerian students stranded in Turkey

Pupils and students of Glisten International College, Abuja are presently stranded in Istanbul, Turkey over the inability of Turkish Airlines to airlift them back to Nigeria as scheduled.

The students between the ages of 11and 14 were made to sleep at the resting area of the airport terminal over night with just blankets provided them by the management of the airline, rather than hotel accommodation.

The team, which had gone to United States to represent Nigeria in a competition few weeks ago, was forced to part with the sum of $40 each, totalling $880 before they could be allowed to sleep in the frozen condition at the airport.

A source close to the school who confirmed the sordid development with our correspondent said that the team had boarded Turkish Airlines flight from Abuja, Nigeria to US with a stopover at Istanbul Airport.

But, woes of the students started on the return leg; US-Istanbul-Abuja of the flight.

Information gathered by BusinessDay indicated that the flight from US to Istanbul was delayed for an hour by the same airline and as at the time the flight eventually departed US and arrived at Istanbul for the connecting flight, the Istanbul-Abuja flight had already departed.