Nigerian workers must be active whistle blowers – Magu

Ibrahim Magu, acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday tasked Nigerian workers to become active whistle blower in the bid to deepen the ongoing fight against corruption across the country.

Magi gave the charge in his goodwill message to Nigerian workers during the 2017 May Day with the theme: ‘The working class and the quest for socio-economic revival.’

The EFCC helmsman who described Nigerian workers as unsung heroes, expressed optimism in their capacities to forestall all forms of corrupt activities being g perpetuated at all levels.

“The relative comfort that we enjoy as a nation is as a result of the sweat and toil of the Nigerian worker. This occasion therefore offers us the opportunity to acknowledge the contributions of workers and also look at their fortunes which have taken a dip in this season of economic recession.

“In recent times, it is no longer news that workers are owed salaries. Workers in some states of the Federation can’t even remember the last time they collected their salaries at the end of the month. And this in spite of the bailout packages paid to some of the states by the Federal Government.

“The pathetic state of the Nigerian worker is a paradox in a nation that is abundantly blessed in material resources. Without any doubt, the Nigerian worker is the greatest victim of the mismanagement of the nation’s wealth.

“Part of that mismanagement is driven by corruption. What should have been used to bring better life to Nigerians including workers is stolen by a few people that found themselves in positions of leadership. The stealing of our common patrimony must not be allowed to continue.

“For Nigerian workers to be assured of better life, things must change. And part of that change is that the fight against corruption must be accorded more pride of place with workers themselves taking more active roles in this important campaign.

“Most of the corrupt activities that go on in ministries, departments and agencies are not without the knowledge of workers. So, the onus is on workers themselves to resolve to put a stop to this looting by becoming active whistle blowers.

“This will help instill more discipline in the use of public resources and ultimately guarantee a better future for us and our children,” Magu said.

In a related development, Eze Onyekpere, Lead Director of Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) emphasised the need for protection of the rights of workers and the working class to an adequate standard of living as indicated in the standard setting Universal Declaration of Human Rights [(article 25 (1)], the Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (Article 11(1)] and a plethora of other international, regional and national standards. We further recall the aphorism that a worker is entitled to the fruits of his or her labour.

Onyekpere, who expressed support for upward review of the N18,000 national minimum wage, explained that the minimum wage in Nigeria cannot under any reasonable criteria suffice to give workers anything near an adequate standard of living.

“It amounts to less than $50 for a whole month’s pay. It may not even qualify as a slave wage. It is dehumanizing, a misery wage and an affirmation of the gross inequality in the Nigerian governance system. It not only discriminates against workers, especially the lowly paid ones, but subjects them to inhuman and degrading treatment.

“CSJ therefore calls on organized labour to campaign vigorously for an increase to the minimum wage to such a level that will guarantee an adequate standard of living; reunify the labour movement; reclaim its position in economic governance through evidence led analysis and alternative viewpoints. This may involve the setting up of think tanks. This inter alia is the minimum expectation of the working people in Nigeria,” he said.

He however tasked leaders of various labour centres on the need to address the fragmentation which he argued “is not in the interest of the working class. This division reduces the strength of organized labour which is in strong need of re-unification, speaking with one voice and focusing on the larger issues of governance.

“It is also imperative for labour to reclaim its position of pride as the leading force in presenting alternative view points for the economic governance of the nation. This should include strong viewpoints on fiscal, monetary, trade, industrial and labour policies,” he stressed.

Workers in the Federal Capital Territory have been urged to use the occasion of the Labour Day celebrations to reflect on the virtues of patriotism, selflessness and improved service delivery to residents of the FCT in particular and the nation in general.

On his part, Muhammad Bello, FCT Minister, who described the workers as the heroes, whose sweat and sacrifices oil the wheels of national development, noted that the crucial role of workers in the task of nation-building cannot be over emphasized saying it can only be likened to the goose that lay the golden eggs, which deserve the best the nation can give.

His words: “Workers keep our taps, hospitals, schools and transport services running. They build and maintain our roads, bridges, and general infrastructure. Workers are the first responders in times of emergencies and natural disasters. They clean our surroundings and ensure we pass the legacy of a healthy environment to the future generation. They are indeed the geese that lay the golden eggs and certainly deserve the best the nation can give”.

He remarked that as part of efforts to enhance the welfare of workers, the FCT Administration recently commissioned a fleet of 25 number high capacity staff buses intended to assist the staff with easier and cheaper means of movement to work and back home.

“This Administration has ensured that salaries and allowances of workers are paid promptly and regularly, many staff of all cadre have had their skills improved through our training and capacity building initiative, while this year’s promotion exercise is ongoing,” the Minister said.

The Minister thus appealed to all workers to reciprocate the good gesture of the Administration by demonstrating greater dedication to duty, transparency and devotion to the task of national development.

He called on them to embrace the “change begins with me” campaign designed to give a new national orientation to all Nigerians.

KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja