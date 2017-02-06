Nigerians in the UK demand speech from President Buhari

Nigerians in the U.K have stormed the Nigerian High Commission in the UK demanding a speech from President Buhari who has been away for ten days on an annual leave in London.

The President who was expected back in the country on Monday the 6th of February, had however written to the National Assembly for an indefinite extension of his annual leave. The number of days or weeks he had asked for is said to not have been specified in the letter.

The health of the President has been under speculation since the abrupt assumption of an annual leave with rumours cropping up about his passing on which has been dispelled repeatedly by the presidency.