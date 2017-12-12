Nigeria’s capital relocated to Abuja to secure country’s territorial integrity – Gowon

Former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, on Tuesday, said his decision to relocate Nigeria’s capital from Lagos to Abuja to secure country’s territorial integrity and take seat power away from the overcrowded and busy Lagos.

Gowon stated this at the commemoration of the movement of seat of government of the federation from Lagos to Abuja, where he commended late Muritala Muhammad for puling through the idea which he4 muted in 1974 in 1976.

According to him, “The concept of Abuja was conceived by me and I wanted Lagos to still remain economy strength of Nigeria. I wanted somewhere central away from the crowd in Lagos, that was why I conceive the idea in 1974 but there was a change of government. But I want to commend Muritala Muhammad’s administration for continuity of the idea in 1976”.

The Minister of FCT, Muhammad Bello, in his address, called on Nigerians to ensure all hands are on desk to safeguard the collective heritage of public utilities and infrastructure.

“The current administration is working assiduously to complete ongoing infrastructure project which we believe will enhance the livability of the city. We have achieved a substantial milestones in this regard and currently our focus is shifting to Area councils and satellite towns. We are poised to ensure the navigability of the city, economic vibrancy as well as improved service delivery across the board.

“The current system of funding infrastructure through statutory allocation is indeed not sustainable. This is because the fund is no longer there. The time has come for private sector to drive the new process”, Bello said.

The Executive Secretary of Federal Capital Territory Agency (FCDA), Umar Jubril, said the Minister has given the agency to review Abuja Master plan in 2018.

According to him, “The Abuja project is on course, even though there are myriad of challenges facing the city.

We have gotten the Ministerial approval for the review of the Abuja Mast plan next year”.

He said the concept of urban renewal and integration will be considered in the review process.

He appealed to the FCT Original inhabitants to be understanding and patient with the government as it ups the development of the nation’s capital.

He urged residents to protect the available facilities in the FCT, in order to sustain and fast-track the development of the FCT.

LAIDE AKINBOADE-ORIERE