Nigeria’s foreign reserves stock on Thursday rose to $29.00 billion following oil price increase and relative stability in the Niger Delta. The price of Brent crude as at February 16, 2017 stood at $55.99 per barrel. This development affirms projections by analysts that the external reserves could hit $30 billion in March 2017. Godwin Emefiele,…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.