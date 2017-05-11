Nigeria’s first online organic, natural beauty store debuts

Beautifully Nappy has unveiled Nigeria’s first online organic and nature beauty store, a platform to showcase and educate individuals on natural hair and the benefits of using natural hair products.

Created in 2011, Beautifully Nappy has evolved into a healthy living blog quickly, with requests on natural remedies to various problems such as acne, hair loss, stretchmarks, sun burn, eczema experienced by the everyday Nigerian.

Rachel Asakome, CEO Beautifullynappy Ltd, said that the platform is targeted at sharing the benefits of holistic living with Nigerians especially, to provide a safe haven for the conscious buyer who wants to spend money on healthy, vegan friendly and eco-friendly guilt free products.

“We would only be stocking pure undiluted organic, natural and wild crafted cosmetics, a lot of the cosmetics are vegan and eco-friendly as well. These terms all mean different things, organic means the products are produced with ingredients certified as organic by an organic certification institutional body, natural simply means the product occurs naturally in nature but it doesn’t ensure that the process of extracting, planting, or producing the product is completely or significantly free of toxic chemicals, whereas, organic ensures this. Wild crafted refers to the product being harvested from the wild in its purest state,” Asakome said.

She said that the online platform was borne out of observations in the past two years that there are natural health food stores in Nigeria, which retail some natural beauty brands, and there are regular beauty stores which retail some natural brands, however, “there is no store that stocks only purely organic cosmetics”.

“This is the main reason for the relaunch of Beautifullynappy.com. In celebration of this launch on the 8th of May, all items on the website (www.beautifullynappy.com/shop ) will be discounted ( up to 20% OFF).

Asakome added that while Beautifully Nappy used to stock some foreign brands, they have decided to look inwards and relaunch on the 8th of May, as Nigeria’s 1st Organic and Natural using only the very best of Nigerian and African owned brands all over the world.

The Beautifully Nappy CEO said they are devoted to the promotion of holistic living and will only align with businesses who have the same vision, “all our merchants are chosen based on their business ethics, commitment to natural and organic living, quality of ingredients used and of course their packaging”. Our brands we stock are OrganicLifeplus, Midasnaturalsbeauty, Mo’s Natural Solutions, Aweni Organics, Madam Ori skincare, Sheabutter Cottage, Ajebutter beauty, and Ecopantry Skincare.