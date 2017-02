DURING Muhammadu Buhari’s stint as military ruler of Nigeria in the 1980s, Fela Kuti, a well-known Afrobeat musician, was locked up for the offence of possessing foreign currency, to the tune of £1,600. More than three decades later Mr Buhari is back in office, elected this time, and the issue of who gets access to…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription and Premium Digital Yearly Subscription members only.