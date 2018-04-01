Nigeria’s FX reserves up 9 pct in past month -Central Bank data

Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves stood at $46.2 billion as of March 28, up 8.8 percent from a month earlier, Central Bank data showed on Saturday.

Successful debt sales, including a Eurobond offering last month, have helped the government accrue billions of dollars in foreign reserves, although they remain far from the peak of $64 billion in August 2008, Reuters reports.

The government raised $2.5 billion in Eurobonds in February and expects more to follow. Nigeria’s foreign exchange buffer has climbed 53 percent since March 2017 when it stood at $30.30 billion.