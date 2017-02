National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) have expressed concern over recent claims by Maduike Ezeibe, a professor of Veterinary Medicine and Clinical Virology at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Abia State, that he has found a cure for AIDS. The agencies therefore advise HIV…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.