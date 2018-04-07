Nigeria’s health sector in dilemma, as donor agencies signal withdrawing support

Nigeria’s dilapidated health sector could be facing additional dilemma as donor agencies who are principal supporters‎ of the country’s immunisation and other critical health projects signal withdrawing their support following Nigeria’s emergence as a middle income country. During his recent visit to Nigeria, Bill Gates specifically commented that Nigeria could see gains made in polio…

