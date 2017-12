Seven Up Bottling Company could be delisted after 58 years as a publicly traded company if majority shareholder Affelka buyout minority shareholders. Seven-Up’s vice chairman Sunil Sawhney told Reuters that delisting the company from the stock exchange after the takeover would be “logical”. The takeover is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, he said. Privately-held…



