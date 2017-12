Nigeria’s Seven-Up Bottling Company will hold a meeting of shareholders in January to approve a bid by majority investor Affelka to buy out minorities in a 19.33 billion naira ($61.5 mln) takeover. Affelka, the investment firm of the Lebanese El-Khalil family, would not vote at the Jan. 11 meeting which has been ordered by the…



