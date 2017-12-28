Nigeria’s trade agreements should address local realities – Experts

The review Osakwe said is geared towards updating and modernising such agreements and Memorandum of Understanding, (MoU) to benefit the ailing economy, and create the much needed jobs.
“It also dwells on reviews of all the memorandum of understanding that we have had on Trade and Investments; so that we can update, modernise them. It would also enable us to be sure that they carry net benefits, for the Nigerian economy, in terms of improved dynamics, and also in terms of job creation.”
There have been calls for Nigeria to review its trade agreements and policies on concerns that over the years, they have not really yielded gains but have rather, worked to the country’s disadvantage.
Nigeria is said to have entered into well over 550 trade agreements over the years and signed more than 100 trade policies just in the last decade. But experts said they have made little impact because the country lacks adequate capacity unlike its other partners in these agreements.
Some Industry watchers say Nigeria is not really doing business with the world,but just trading.
Celestine Okeke, Lead Partner Micro,Small and Medium Enterprise, Advocacy Support Initiative told BusinessDay that the Federal government must also beef up its raise its project in the productive aspect of the economy.
He said,”Most of our Trade Policies are not really impacting on us positively,because we don’t have competitive edge in our productivity.We must be a major producing nation to be able to compete favourably in the commity of nations”
Analysts believe that localisation of various Agreements signed by the government will speed up Nigeria’s economic growth,and ensure more jobs are created in the economy to drive the needed growth and address concerns of rising unemployment in the country,which the Q3 2017 figure from the National Bureau of Statistics puts at 18.8%.
