NIIT to empower 1000 youths with free ICT skills in Kaduna

The Nigerian Institute of Information Technology (NIIT) on Thursday said it would equip 1000 youths from Kaduna State with Information and Communication Technology (ICT) skills for free.

Onyedikachi Aruma, Head, Kaduna Centre, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna that the gesture was to give back to the society as part of NIIT’s Corporate Social Responsibility.

Aruma said the training would be held in batches from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, adding that the first batch tagged: “ICT EXPO 2017’’ had already commenced.

Aruma said that no fewer than 80 people had registered with room for more.

She explained that the participants would be trained on the whole Microsoft Word package, database management, software development and networking engineering.

“The training is open for everyone interested in ICT and they will only have to pay a token of N1000 as commitment.

“Our main goal is to give back to our host community, particularly as ICT is currently the driver of global economy,’’ the NIIT officer said.

NIIT was established in 1998 as a global leader in skills and talent development.

It offers multi-disciplinary learning management and training delivery solutions to corporations, institutions, and individuals in over 40 countries.

It established its presence in Nigeria in 1999 with offices in Abuja and Kaduna, and has trained over 16,000 students annually and shaped the career of 160,000 students in the past 16 years.