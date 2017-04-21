NIMASA to begin removal of wrecks on waterways

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) on Friday said it was ready to begin the removal of wrecks.

The Director-General of NIMASA, Dakuku Peterside, disclosed this to newsmen at the third Association of African Maritime Administrators (AAMA) Conference in Abuja.

He said that before a ship was declared wrecked, it must go through some legal procedures before the wreck could be removed from the waterways.

According to him, the removal of wrecks is receiving priority attention.

“We (NIMASA) have already announced that we will commence the removal of wrecks but before we remove the wrecks, we must declare them wrecked and we must follow the convention.

“ So we are following the legal procedures before we could remove wrecks on our waterways but you can be rest assured that the issue is receiving priority attention,“ he said.

Peterside said that Africa Integrated Maritime Strategies (AIMS) was an initiative of AU, which was endorsed by all Heads of Government as a framework to tackle the issue of piracy, sea robbery and maritime crimes generally.

The director-general said that at the end of the conference, participants would develop a framework on how to implement the resolutions of the heads of government in Lome, “the Africa Charter on Maritime Security, Safety and Development’’.

He further said that the growth of the maritime industry in Africa entailed collaboration and working together as a team by member states for sustainable development.

According to him, Nigeria will be contesting for a seat at International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council in November.

Peterside expressed optimism that the conference, which ended on Friday, would give a lead way.