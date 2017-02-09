NIMASA supports establishment of Maritime University

A statement by the Head, Corporate Communications of NIMASA, Mr Isichei Osamgbi on Thursday in Lagos, said the attention of the agency had been drawn to media speculations and a press statement from the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) that the agency was opposed to the establishment of the university.

“This assertion is far from the truth and it has become necessary to clarify the issue as the Federal Government is committed to the actualisation of the project which the agency conceived.

“It is pertinent to note that NIMASA is supporting every aspect of the law in its determination to fulfil its obligations.

“In addition, the National Assembly recently held a public hearing on the matter and it is expected that the funding of the institution and other aspects of running it will be specified in the Act setting up the university.

“For the avoidance of doubt, at no time did the Director-General, Dr Dakuku Peterside, say anything contrary to the Federal Government’s position on the issue,’’ the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quotes Osamgbi as saying.

He said the agency solidly stood behind the Federal Government in its determination to actualise the project.

“The benefits derivable from the setting up of the institution will be quite numerous.

“Apart from becoming a citadel for knowledge and development of human capital, job opportunities will be created to the Nigerian people, particularly the community,’’ NAN quotes Osamgbi as saying.

(NAN)