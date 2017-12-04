NIMET informs of possible concessioning of Metrological infrastructure‎ in the country

Nigeria Metrological Agency (NIMET) has hinted of the possibility of concessioning of key metrological infrastructure in the country, which would enable it deliver its mandate more effectively.

Sani Abubakar,the director general of agency made the disclosure on Monday at the International Environmental Roundtable Africa, IERA,adding that the concessioning would help it have the needed infrastructure to handle it’s hydro-metrological activities effectively with the right kind of infrastructure.

‎”We have already appreciated that even though our work requires higher amount of work to do in terms of funding,on meteorology.The only option for us is to particularly open our doors for the Private sector,and as you know the focus of financing infrastructure not just in Nigeria but globally,‎the private sector needs to play it’s role”The director general who is also the permanent representative of Nigeria to the World Metrological Organisation said.

He said,”As you know,the biggest Airport in the World is being constructed in the Instanbul Turkey which is projected to have 200 million passenger traffic,with six runway,seven terminal buildings,is not what the Turkish government alone could do,it is purely private sector led initiative in partnership with the Turkish government”

He remarked further that,”Also the ETIHAD Airport in Abu Dhaby was also leased out for private sector management last three months,because of private sectors role in raising infrastructure.”

He pointed out that,” if we can get the right kind of information,it is key. The Telecoms sector,also requires information on the transmission of the communication signal,which means if we develo our infrastructure,we would attract so many people to collaborate with us”

Accordingly,the director general noted that,”The marine sector,‎every Ship that is coming and leaving Nigeria ought to be given metro logical information,but we don’t have adequate infrastructure to be providing that information. These are areas we might need Private sector investment to deepen our metrological infrastructure in the country”

Speaking further on how the agency is addressing concerns of flood and drought through its functions,he said,”‎Because there is a correlation between rainfall and flooding for instance,what we do is to make projections on the likely occurrences of flooding and locations,and where they are to be expected.”

Also,”Whenever you recieve higher than normal amount of rain,you should expect that so much water should be available at that point and the water will find a level for itself.

He remarked further that,”We also have our sister agencies,Nigeria Hydro logical Services Agencies,‎and our sister agencies takes it up from where we stop;also telling people that this is the volume of flooding we are expecting in this place at this time”

‎He also noted that,”Our information makes also the National Emergency Management Agency,to take the precautionary measure in curbing the flooding incidence.”

NIMET as a government agency releases information on seasonal rainfall predictions,provides weather forecasts,and their information is relevant in Agriculture,Marine Transport,Water resources,Hydro-electric Power Generation Disaster Management, Construction, Environmental Management, Health, Insurance and Commerce.

HARRISON EDEH, ABUJA