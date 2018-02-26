NLC mobilises 6m Nigeria workers ahead of 2019 general elections

The leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Monday commenced mobilisation of over six million Nigeria workers across the country on the need to participate actively in the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

Specifically, Ayuba Wabba, NLC President emphasised the need for the working class to wrestle power from the current political elites through the Labour Party, just as he urged workers at all levels not to support State Governors who have over the years failed to accede to the yearnings of workers who create wealth for the country.

Wabba who gave the charge at the commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the formation of the Nigeria Labour Congress, in Abuja, decried continued division within the political and economic elite in the country which has delayed national development and harmed the material condition of citizens; massive looting of state resources by the political elite and its deployment into personal consumption as well as hiding the balances in secret locations around the world and absence of formidable opposition political parties, increasingly draws the labour movement into contentious battles with the state and capital.

“With 6 million members across the federation, our operations are guided by fundamental principles enshrined in our Constitution and our Policy Document.

“The NLC was conscious of the fact that the daily struggles of the working class against capital and the state have limitations without the question of capturing political power. It was because of this understanding that we created the Labour Party,” Wabba said.

While acknowledging the rancour within Labour Party, the NLC chieftain called for peaceful resolution of the crisis, ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“We are not yet disillusioned with developments within the Party as we are mindful of the obvious fact that each organisation has its peak and low periods in its natural process of growth. We therefore call for unity of its members and urge all workers to register, claim it, control and have it as their party.

“The fight within the political class in the country has severally threatened the corporate existence of the country. Their battles have been unfortunately waged through the intensive mobilization of poor Nigerians including the working people of the country using identity sentiments.

“We realized that we could not leave the space wide open for the politicians to dominate discussions on issues of national unity. Drawing from the unity within the labour movement, the NLC has organized several national dialogues and reached the conclusions that the best way to go is to demand for the continued existence of the country as a united country, and pay attention to meeting the needs of citizens, such as the promotion of social protection measures and provision of decent work and wages as enshrined in Chapter 2 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

“Having attempted to outline the desirability and the inevitability of reviewing the national minimum wage in our country, it may suffice to also inform you that the legitimate demand for the review of the current N18,000 minimum wage is borne out of the current reality of higher cost of living, free fall of the naira, and high cost of goods and services.

“Let me use this medium to serve notice to those who seek to slow down or frustrate the process of review that they be resisted in like manner as our predecessors did. Let the spirit of Apena Cemetery and the compelling wisdom that guided the leaders during both Adeba and Udoji wage review be our road map.

“We are prepared to deal with employers, especially Governors who deny workers and pensioners their salaries and pensions. Workers, pensioners and their families will not give them any further political support, especially their votes,” Wabba stressed.

Through its various activities, the Congress has over the past 40 years participated in global campaigns including: “climate change, illicit financial flows from Nigeria to tax havens around the world, tax justice, unfair international trade and investments that harm the interest of workers and the economy.

“We shall not relent on these until a people oriented policy regime is in place,” the NLC chief pledged.

On his part, Yakubu Dogara, Speaker of the House of Representatives assured Nigerian workers of the House support towards securing living wage for the Nigerian worker and retirement benefits.

In a statement to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the founding of the NLC, the Speaker Dogara applauded the brave and courageous moves taken by the Congress when necessary to ensure that better rights and privileges are conveyed to the Nigerian worker.

He said: “Indeed, the NLC has come of age. It has played a pivotal role in the struggle for better rights and privileges for the Nigerian worker. The NLC since its founding by a military Decree has lived up to its responsibilities of articulating and pursing the enlightened interests of the working man and woman. It has sometimes confronted the authorities by using the mechanism of strikes and in some instances the mere threat of action has enough to bring relevant authorities to the negotiating table.

“We must use this occasion to salute the former leaders of Labour for their leadership and sacrifices that ensured the continued existence of one united and robust labour organisation in Nigeria. The present leadership must ensure that this legacy bequeathed to them is maintained and even surpassed.

“The NLC must remain strong, united and progressive. It must work in concert with both government and the private sector to enthrone a viable and strong economy for Nigeria, which is the only sustainable way to ensure better working conditions for the Nigerian worker.

“The major challenge facing Labour today is to negotiate a meaningful National Minimum Wage for Nigerian workers. I wish to lend the support of the House of Representatives to the ongoing effort to secure not only a living wage for the Nigerian worker but to ensure that in retirement workers are sufficiently taken care of. The labour of our heroes past shall never be in vain.”

KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja