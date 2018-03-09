NLC raises alarm over plot to cajole President Buhari to sign African Continental Free Trade agreement

The leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to be cajoled into signing the proposed African Continental Free Trade agreement.

Ayuba Wabba, NLC President who gave the charge via a statement issued in Abuja, alleged that the drivers of the policy initiative, have perfected a document for the signature of President Buhari at Kigali on the 21th March, 2018, without consulting the relevant stakeholders for possible impact assessment on the Nigerian economy.

“There is a renewed, extremely dangerous and radioactive neo-liberal policy initiative being driven by the Ministry of Trade and Investment that seeks to open our seaports, airports and other businesses to unbridled foreign interference never before witnessed in the history of the country.

“The policy initiative will make it possible for a foreign airline to directly do local scheduled flights without employing Nigerians.

“Owing to the sensitivity of this policy or its possible fall-outs on our economy, those driving it were directed to consult the Nigerian local business community and organised labour.

“However, we at the organised labour were not consulted.

“Information reaching us suggests that the relevant business community has not been consulted. The drivers of this policy initiative, without consulting the relevant stake holders for possible impact assessment, have perfected a document for the signature of President Muhammadu Buhari at Kigali on the 21 of March.

“We at the Nigeria Labour Congress are shocked by the sheer impunity or blatant lack of consultation in the process that has led to this.

“We are more worried by the probable outcome of this policy initiative if it is given life because of its crippling effect on the local businesses and attendant effects on jobs.

“We find it confounding that at a time nations, including the United States are resorting to protectionism in defence of their local businesses and protection of jobs, we have the audacity to want to fling open our doors, windows and roof tops.

“We have no doubt this policy initiative will spell the death knell of the Nigerian economy.

“Accordingly, we urge Mr. President not to sign this agreement either in Kigali or anywhere.

“We believe our national interest is at stake and nothing should be done to compromise this,” Wabba warned.

He further argued that the proposed “African Continental Free Trade Agreement rather than unite Africa, will only divide it the more; rather than enrich Africa will only pauperise it the more.

“Those pulling the strings of this radioactive agreement are somewhere, well concealed and protected in the metropoles of the world. They have had this all thought-out and profits computed well ahead.

“The faces we see driving this process in Nigeria, nay, Africa, are mere puppets on a string, the familiar messengers, eager to do the biddings of their Masters for percentage cuts.

“The tragedy of it all, however, is that they always leave the people to carry the burden, the burden that comes with hunger, poverty, disease, debt over hang, social strife and wars and more dependency.

“There is no doubt we have need of foreign investment, but in our view, such investment should not be a poisoned chalice.

“So, once again, we urge Mr. President not to sign the agreement,” the NLC President urged.

KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja