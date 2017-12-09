NLC seeks end to lingering fuel scarcity

The leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has condemned the prevailing scarcity of petroleum products across the country leading to avoidable pain and suffering inflicted on the citizenry.

Ayuba Wabba, NLC President who frowned at the development via a statement titled: ‘Fuel scarcity: No reason is good enough,‘ called on President Muhammadu Buhari to proffer immediate to solution to the problem.

Wabba who disagreed with various reasons adduced to the scarcity by the regulatory agencies, described the development as act of cruelty and sabotage from those who benefit from the crisis.

“Diverse reasons have been given for this scarcity but no reason is good enough for the present wave of suffering inflicted on the citizenry via scarcity of petroleum products.

“We at the Nigeria Labour Congress consider this scarcity as an act of cruelty and sabotage from which a few privileged are benefiting.

“The timing of this artificial scarcity is not lost on us as it is intended to maximise pain and profit since it is a well-known fact that the Christmas season witnesses the biggest movement of people, goods and services.

“We also consider this scarcity as an insult to the collective pride of all good Nigerians as we ought not to be operating at this philistine and pristine level.

“More than ever before, we should get right the business of petroleum products, from the upstream to downstream.

“We have made the point without number that, we have no business importing petroleum products after 60 years of discovering in commercial quantity, crude oil in our shores.

“Accordingly, we strongly urge government to fix this problem within the next few days, whatever it takes,” the NLC President said.