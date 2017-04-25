NMDC to increase IGR by 500% – DG

Emmanuel Mbaya, acting Director General of the National Metallurgical Development Centre (NMDC) says the centre will strive to increase its internally generated revenue for 2017 by 500 per cent.

Mbaya told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Jos that the centre would prioritise and strengthen technical activities and internal revenue generation avenues to attain its goals.

The former Head, Research, Administration and Consultancy Services of NMDC, decried the low revenue base of the organisation, which he attributed to neglect.

He, however, said that with the capacity of the laboratories and pilot plants in place, more revenue would be generated.

‘’Nigerians– both private individuals and corporate organisations — are becoming aware of what we do as an organization as they now come to us for analysis, evaluation and general upgrading of their minerals, “Mbaya said

The DG said that all channels would be employed by the centre to raise its revenue base, including research work, conducting training for other organisations, mineral testing, mineralogical characterisation, evaluation, consultancy and also beneficiation.

According to him, many organisations would need the services of the centre in the mining and mineral sectors, cement and construction companies as well as mini steel plants, metal work companies, chemical, agricultural and and oil refining sectors.

Mbaya explained that the centre was set to reach out to all these sectors and many more across Africa to boost economic development within the country.

He further reiterated that the center could locally produce what most Nigerians import and called on Nigerians to patronise their services.