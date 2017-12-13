NNPC adopts 24 -hour depot, retail services to clear fuel queues

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has stated that its adoption of a 24-hour depot and retail services cleared the fuel queues in Abuja, Lagos and many states across the country.

A statement issued on Wednesday by the Group General Manager Group Public Affairs Division of the Corporation, Ndu Ughamadu, made available to BusinessDay, said that NNPC Chief Operating Officer, Ventures and Chairman of the NNPC Special Task Force on Fuel Monitoring, Victor Babatunde Adeniran, made this disclosure to newsmen after an on-the-spot monitoring of NNPC Retail stations and those of major and Independent marketers in Abuja.

Adeniran said the Corporation would always keep faith with its mandate of ensuring energy sufficiency,adding that the corporation has taken adequate measures to normalize products supply situation in the Country, the statement said.

Speaking in a similar vein, the Managing Director of Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) Umar Ajiya, said the NNPC took delivery of two cargoes on Wednesday with 50 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol. He added that the corporation was expected to take delivery of a minimum of one cargo per day going forward, the statement added.

He said the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) personnel had been deployed to all the depots across the country to ensure that petroleum products were sold at the official price to petroleum marketers to avoid any shock in supply of petroleum products.

The DPR had through its Director, Mordecai Ladan, warned in a news conference that the Department will slam serious sanctions on any marketer founding hoarding petroleum products.

Nigerians had been enduring another round of fuel scarcity that hit many parts of the country, which the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu, blamed on hoarding.