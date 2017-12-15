NNPC debunks allegation linking Kyari to N50bn funds kept away from TSA

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has disclaimed the allegation that its Group Managing Director (GMD) Maikanti Baru, had ever stated in any fora that the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, “directed the Corporation to keep the sum of N50billion away from the Treasury Single Account (TSA).”

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Group General Manager Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, Ndu Ughamadu, which described the recent allegation by an online publication as baseless and a clear misrepresentation of the truth.

“By virtue of the operations of the NNPC, the Corporation had made series of compelling cases to the Presidency and the Central Bank of Nigeria to allow certain categories of accounts operate outside the TSA, as they contain co-mingled funds governed by detailed agreements with local and international implications.

“NNPC equally wishes to state that while these necessary approvals sought by the NNPC were graciously given by the Presidency, the Chief of Staff merely conveyed the notice of these approvals to the Corporation,” the statement said.

The NNPC said further in the statement that in the same vein, members of the relevant committee of the National Assembly have requested for copies of such approvals, which were duly provided by the Corporation.

It therefore said that for the online publication to claim that the Chief of Staff single-handedly approved these exemptions was not only unfair, but is a complete misrepresentation of facts to mislead the general public.

The Corporation therefore admonished the public to disregard the spurious allegation as it is the handiwork of desperate persons.

Innocent Odoh, Abuja