The defection of Nelson Effiong who represents Akwa Ibom South senatorial district from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) was least expected and has generated much controversy. Effiong has claimed that he left his former party because Governor Udom Emmanuel looks set to renege on an agreement that he would…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.