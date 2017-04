Rack Centre, General Electric, SunTrust Bank, Coca Cola and Olam have emerged top contenders in the maiden edition of BusinessDay’s Top 25 Most Innovative Companies & Institutions in Nigeria, which will hold on April 28 at Eko Hotels & Suites, Lagos. BusinessDay, will honour 25 top organisations in Nigeria that have developed the most inventive…



