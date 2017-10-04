Non medical workers resume work Thursday

Normalcy is expects to resume in all federal health institutions across the country as Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) directed all its members to resume work on Thursday, 5th October, 2017.

The directive was contained in a statement jointly signed by Biobelemoye Joy Josiah, JOHESU chairman and Florence Ekpebor, JOHESU Secretary General in Abuja.

“Sequel to the receipt of the agreed circulars as part of the terms of settlement reached between the Federal Government and the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), on Saturday 30th September, 2017, to end the strike which was suspended in principle, after the signing of the terms of settlement; a special meeting of the National Executive Committee, NEC, of the unions in JOHESU rose at 7.00pm today, 3rd October, 2017, and resolved to inform members that copies of the signed agreement as well as the released circulars from the Federal Ministry of Health are being sent to all unions and branches of the unions comprising JOHESU.

“All branches are to hold their congresses tomorrow, Wednesday, 4th October, 2017, and bring the contents of the agreement and the circulars to the attention of members and thereafter, prepare to resume their duties on Thursday, 5th October, 2017.

“JOHESU wishes to thank members for their resolute stance to fight for their rights and assure them of our resolve at all times to provide good leadership as a deliberate policy of reciprocating such dutiful and loyal followership.

“We thank the government for building confidence into our membership by giving us positive glimpses that they would redeem other contents of the terms of settlement agreed at the negotiation on 30th September, 2017, especially, the five weeks moratorium agreed for the review of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure, CONHESS, and other salient issues contained therein,” the statement read.

KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja