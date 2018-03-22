NottooYoungtoRun: Asiwaju guns for House of Reps

Following the passage of the #NotTooYoungToRun bill by the Bukola Saraki-led Senate and the adoption of it by many states, young media entrepreneur, Asiwaju Abayomi Oke has joined the league of daring young people in Nigeria to take advantage of the bill by declaring his intention to contest for House of Representatives in Ado-Odo/Ota Federal Constituency under the ACCORD Party in Ogun state.

Beyond declaring his interest, the young Asiwaju has embarked on a massive sensitization campaign to get young people to exercise their civic duties as at when due by getting their PVCs among others.

At a news conference held recently by the Asiwaju Oke Abayomi campaign team, Ajewole Bejide, Director of Media & Publicity for the team spoke on the level of work done so far: “On February 5th 2018, we intimated the people of Ado-Odo/Ota Federal Constituency of our ambition to represent them in the National Assembly. The message was streamed on all our media platforms.

“The feedback we got was people asking for the platform we intend running; to which we responded that getting to know the candidate is our primary aim at the time as we hope to reveal the platform in due course,” he said.

Last week Tuesday, Asiwaju accompanied by the Asiwaju Campaign Team, was at the secretariat of ACCORD party in Abeokuta to submit his letter of intent, intimating the party Leadership of his candidacy.