NPA assures port operators of enabling business environment

Managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman, has assured operators at the nation’s seaports of NPA’s determination to create enabling environment for business to thrive at the ports.

Speaking at the Lagos Ports Complex Apapa, at the official commissioning of Safety, Security Information and Operations Centre in Apapa Ports, Usman said the NPA would achieve this through infrastructural development and rehabilitation that would in turn enhance efficient service delivered at the ports.

According to Usman, NPA under her administration will pay huge attention to issues concerning safety and security standards in line with international best practices.

The centre, designed to operate round-the-clock, is a facility developed for the purpose of providing prompt information to all ports users and the general public, she said. She further disclosed that the recently revived Electronic Display Information Board at the entrance of the port, was an extension of the Safety, Information and Operations Centre that would provide information to all stakeholders and the general public at all times.

The new facility also has Customer Care Unit (CCU), which she said would handle complaints and suggestions concerning the port.

In her own views, Amy Jadesimi, managing director, Lagos Deep Offshore and Logistics (LADOL), expressed satisfaction in the stride Nigeria was making in the maritime industry, saying that in a short time, Nigeria would be the hub of maritime activities in the West African sub-region and indeed the whole of the continent.

On the other hand, the NPA boss urged the management and staff of the authority to work hard in order to make Nigerian ports competitive and efficient in line with global best practices.

A statement signed by Nduonofit Effiong, general manager, public affairs, revealed that Usman disclosed this in management retreat held in Lagos on Wednesday.

Usman said in the statement that on assumption of duty, she took it upon herself “to pursue reform measures aimed at instituting best practices that would ensure ease of doing business in NPA operations and administrative processes.”

She noted that she had implicit confidence in the calibre of workforce in NPA, who were highly educated, trained and exposed in a well-established organisational structure.