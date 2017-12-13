NPA debunks allegation of secret recruitment

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has debunked allegation that its management recently embarked on secret recruitment of some staff against Federal Government directive restricting Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) from recruiting in order to cut down its recurrent expenditure.

According to a statement signed by Abdullahi Goje, general manager, corporate and strategic communications of NPA, and sent to BusinessDay, the Authority states that nothing could be farther from the truth as this process started over one year ago as evident in advertisements for recruitment placed in the November 11, 2016 editions of Daily Sun, The Nation and Daily Trust newspapers.

Goje said the exercise also followed the procedure laid down by the Federal Government.

The statement reads: “In accordance with extant requirements by Nigerian laws, the NPA observed the following processes: the vacancies were widely advertised in national dailies and examination conducted across the six geo-political zones of the country by reputable consultants.

“The vacancies were also well publicised on the recruitment portal of the Authority’s website and the Federal Character Commission (FCC) was fully involved in this recruitment exercise.”