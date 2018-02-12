Again, NPA releases lists of govt agencies authorised to operate at ports

Determined to ensure strict compliance to the 26th October, 2011 presidential directive on the number of agencies permitted to operate in the port as directed by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has again released the list of the authorised agencies to be at ports.

According to a statement issued on Monday, the NPA reiterated that only eight Federal Government agencies are allowed to operate and have physical representation at all port locations in the country.

The statement, which was signed by Abdullahi Goje, general manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications listed the agencies to include the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA); Nigerian Customs Service (NCS); Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA); Nigeria Police; Department of State Security (DSS); Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Port Health and the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Goje said that other agencies not mentioned in the list above should remain outside the port premises as the Nigerian Customs Service, which is the lead agency for inspection of cargoes, has developed standard operating procedures (SOP) to facilitate their seamless operation especially during examination cargo as it concerns an agency.

According to him, the NPA remains committed to the determination of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to enhance the ease of doing business in the country and improve conditions under which business is carried out in all ports across the country.

Goje however solicited for the support of all agencies and stakeholders in the Nigerian maritime sector towards actualising the noble goal of making Nigeria a destination of choice for all legitimate businesses.

