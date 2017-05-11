NPF requires additional 155,000 personnel for effective policing- IGP

In a bid to guarantee maximum security of lives and property, the Inspector General of Police, IGP‎ Ibrahim Idris said there is need for an additional recruitment of 155,000 personnel into the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

This addition will bridge the gap and attain the United Nations ratio requirement of one police officer to 400 citizens.

Over the years, there have been calls from different quota on the need for recruitment as the Nigeria police force currently lack the numerical strength to effectively secure the country’s geographical space and people.

The IGP, who stated this at the opening ceremony of the 2017 National Security Summit on farmers-pastoralist clashes, kidnapping and other forms of violent crimes and bank security in Nigeria, explained that if the requirement is to be taken into consideration, the Force needs to recruit at least 31,000 police officers yearly for a period of at least five years from now .

Idris, who also identified funding as a major challenge of the Force, called on the National Assembly to pass the Nigeria Police Reform Trust Fund (Establishment) bill.

“the N igeria Police Reform Trust Fund (Establishment) bill is to further provide a legal framework that will outline the counterpart funding arrangement between the federal government, the states, local governments, and organised private sector, this is yet to see the light of the day

“When the bill is passed, the funding through a first line charge on the Federation Account quarterly from the sources indicated above.”

Meanwhile, as part of the activities of the Police, the IGP noted that “in our effort to enhance security all over the country, the police is increasing the capacity to respond swiftly to challenges in all states of the federation through the establishment of more Police Mobile Force Squadrons.

“So far, seven additional Police Mobile Force Squadrons have been established in the following states, Osun state (Ilesha), Enugu state (Nsukka), Taraba state (Takum), Niger state (Kontagora), Plateau state (Shendam), Kaduna state (Kanfanchan) and Ogun state (Awa Ijebu).

“We have also established a school to train close protection units personnel in order to enhance their capacity and also the plan to establish more close protection basis in all states of the federation has been concluded.

“So far, 14 special protection bases have been established in the following states of the federation as follows: Anambra, Imo, Enugu, Plateau, Nasarawa, Ogun, Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa, Borno, Yobe, Bauchi, Ondo and Zamfara.”

The opening session featured demonstrations by Special Police Force and other police attachments. which entailed the hovering of Police Helicopters hovering/maneuvering and rappelling.