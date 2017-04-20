NSCDC arrests 5 illegal miners in Minna

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC) in Niger on Thursday announced the arrest of five illegal miners at the premises of the College of Education, Minna.

The Commandant of the corps, Philip Ayuba, disclosed this in Minna during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Ayuba said that the illegal miners were arrested after several warnings resulting from complaints by the college authorities which accused the miners of degrading the college land.

He said the authorities had also accused the illegal miners of constituting a security threat to the college.

He said items recovered from them included shovel, digger and a pan.

The commandant said the suspects would be charged to court after proper investigation into the matter.

He said the corps would pursue its assignment in accordance with the NSCDC Act on the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure.

He called on residents to assist the command with useful information about the activities of illegal miners in the state.