NSCDC arrests wife of Boko Haram factional leader

The Borno Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC), said it had arrested a 15-year -old girl, Fatima Kabir believed to be a former wife of a Boko Haram factional leader, Mamman Nur.

The Commandant of NSCDC in Borno, Malam Ibrahim Abdu, disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Maiduguri on Tuesday.

He said that the girl was arrested by the intelligence unit of the corps in company of another teenage girl, Amina Salisu in Maiduguri.

Abdu said they were suspected to have been smuggled out of Sambisa forest to Maiduguri to wreak havoc on innocent civilians.

The commandant said that Kabir confessed being an ex-wife of Nur, adding that medical test proved that she was carrying a four-month pregnancy and infected with HIV.

He added that Aminu Salisu, had equally admitted being married to two different Boko Haram members in Sambisa forest.

Abdu said that the girls were found loitering at the popular Kano motor park in Maiduguri metropolis.

He said that upon extensive interrogation, they confessed to have been sneaked into Maiduguri for possible suicide attacks.

The commandant explained that after proper investigation, the command would hand them over to the appropriate authority for the next line of action.

Speaking with newsmen , the girls denied being on any suicide mission, saying they escaped from the Boko Haram camp in Sambisa and surrendered to the troops in Bita village, Gwoza local government area of Borno.

Kabir claimed that she hailed from Gwoza town and was abducted by the insurgents and taken to Sambisa three years ago.

Salisu also corraborated Fatima’s story saying she hailed from Gulak town in Adamawa but was abducted and taken to Sambisa two years ago.

Kabir equally said she was married to two insurgents, who later abandoned her and fled from Sambisa.