NSCDC deploys 350 for Lagos marathon

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Lagos State command, says it isl deploying 350 officers and men for security during the 2nd Lagos Marathon on Saturday.

The Public Relations Officer of the corps, Kehinde Bada, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the officers and men involved had received adequate briefing on their assignment.

She said that some other personnel would be posted to other strategic points within the metropolis.

Bada said that the NSCDC was collaborating with other security agencies to make the marathon hitch-free.

Thousands of athletes, including 64 foreign and 102 Nigerian elite athletes would compete for honours in the 2nd Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

The 42-kilometre marathon will kick off at the National Stadium, Surulere, at 6.00am and terminate at Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island.

On Wednesday, the Lagos State Government had announced alternative routes for motorists and deployed 300 Lagos State Traffic Management Authority personnel to control vehicular traffic during the race.