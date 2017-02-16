NSCDC says 1,135 killed in Zamfara in 5 years

Deaths

By Abubakar Ahmed

Gusau, Feb. 16, 2017,(NAN)The Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Zamfara Command, Mr David Abi, said no fewer than 1,135 persons lost their lives to banditry in Zamfara between 2011 and 2015.

Abi disclosed this on Thursday when he paid a courtesy visit to members of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in the state.

He advised that in spite of the recent peace accord with the bandits in the state, the people should be cautious.

Abi said with the introduction of new strategies by the command, some of the unrepentant bandits were relocating to the towns to continue with their criminal activities.

He said the command had intensified its night vigil and surveillance patrol across the state to check activities of criminal elements.

The commandant said that in spite of the lack of operational facilities, the command would work relentlessly to ensure a smooth take-off of grazing reserves.

“We will give the herdsmen in Zamfara the desired protection and a sense of belonging,” he said.

In a remark, Chairman of the Correspondents Chapel, Maiharaji Sala, assured that the chapel would continue to partner with the command and other organisations for the development of the state.