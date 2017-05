The All-Share Index of the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday appreciated by 0.26 per cent. ASI grew by 68.83 points or 0.26 per cent to close at 26,235.63 from 26,166.80 achieved on Thursday. Similarly, the market capitalisation, which opened at N9.045 trillion, rose by N24 billion or 0.27 per cent to close at N9.069 trillion….