Activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed on a negative note on Friday with the market capitalisation shedding N59 billion. The market capitalisation lost N59 billion or 0.39 per cent to close at N14.981 trillion against N15.040 trillion on Thursday. Also, the All-Share Index dipped 161.69 points or 0.39 per cent to close at…



Log In Subscribe This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only.