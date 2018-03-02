NSE moves 403.14m shares worth N9.14bn

Investors on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday traded 403.14 million shares valued at N9.14 billion exchanged in 4,570 deals.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this was against a turnover of 371.25 million shares worth N4.87 billion achieved in 4,570 deals on Thursday, an increase of 8.6 per cent.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) drove the activity chart accounting for 74.17 million shares valued at N977.38 million.

It was followed by Zenith Bank, which traded 44.33 million shares worth N1.39 billion, while GT Bank sold 38 million shares valued at N1.84 billion.

Transcorp exchanged 24.09 million shares worth N47.82 million and FBN Holdings achieved a turnover of 21. 98 million shares valued at N247.96 million.

Seplat for the second day running recorded the highest price gain to lead the gainers’ table growing by N25.10 to close at N700.10 per share.

Total followed with a gain of N11.50 to close at N242.50, while Presco grew by N2.75 to N72.75 per share.

Lafarge Africa garnered 90k to close at N51, while NASCON improved by 85k to close at N23.80 per share.

As a result, the All-Share Index rose by 32.85 points or 0.08 per cent to close at 42,876.23 compared to 42,843.38 posted on Thursday.

Also, the market capitalisation which opened at N15.374 trillion inched N29 billion to close at N15.403 billion.

On the other hand, Nestle Nigeria topped the losers’ chart dropping by N42 to close at N1, 400 per share.

Mobil Nigeria Plc trailed with a loss of N7 to close at N177, while Guinness was down by N5.20 to close at N99.70 per share.

PZ Industries shed 85k to close at N23.30, while International Breweries depreciated by 65k to close at N57 per share.