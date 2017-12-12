NUATE grounds Kenya airways operations

The National Union of Air Transport Employee (NUATE) has grounded Kenya Airways operations this morning following prolonged disagreement between it’s Management and the Union over default in the incremental welfare programme for their workers.

A visit by BusinessDay to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA) showed stranded passengers whose flights were delayed as a result of the picketing.

A stranded passenger told BusinessDay that the situation is unfortunate, as passengers have to bear the brunt when issues that should be resolved between the workers and the airlines linger.

“It is only in Nigeria a thing like this happens. Myself and my children have been standing here for a while now. I don’t know when they intend to resolve this issue. We are totally confused on what next to do,” the passenger added.

BusinessDay’s checks show that failure to resolve all these issues through dialogue despite consistent efforts by the Union led to complete shutdown of operations this morning.