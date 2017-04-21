NULGE advocates council autonomy

National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has advocated for financial, political and administrative autonomy for local government councils.

President of NULGE, Ibrahim Khaleel, who led an advocacy campaign to Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State to canvass support for local government administrative, financial and political autonomy, said “provision for the establishments of states Independent Electoral Commissions be made, thereby allowing INEC to conduct elections at the three tiers of government across board”.

The union also appealed to the governor to address the issue of their outstanding unpaid salaries during the workers’ strike action inherited from the previous administration.

Earlier at the State House of Assembly, the speaker Peter Azi adopted the demand of the NULGE, saying they were all victims of some lapses affecting the grass root, as he assured them that the House would consider their demands.

Steve Aluku, a human right activist, said agitation for local government autonomy was long over due, as it was a right that must be accomplished.