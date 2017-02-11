NUPENG commends FG over rehabilitation of Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Tokunbo Korodo, the South-West Chairman of National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), on Saturday commended Federal Government for accelerating the rehabilitation of Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Korodo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Lagos that the rehabilitation had eased the movement of tankers plying the road.

The chairman said that although the work had not been completed, it had reduced frequent trailer accidents on the expressway.

“The accelerated repair work going on along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway has resulted in easy movement of tanker plying the road.

“We want to commend the Federal Government because we are impressed with the level of work done on the road.

“It has really showed that the present government has the interest of its people at heart.

“Presently, we have not recorded any serious accident this year because of the construction work.

‘We are aware that government is carrying out different road repairs nationwide; this is a positive development,” he said.

Korodo said that the union had introduced various training programmes for its tanker drivers to curb accident on the highway.