Nurses Association express worry over some donor agencies withdrawal of support to Nigeria

The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives have expressed worry over some international donor agencies withdrawal of support from Nigeria which they largely attributed to lack of accountability on some agencies of the government.

As a result,the group has pledged full commitment and support to the federal government’s whistle blowing Policy,saying that the policy ‎would help to unravel various decays that had impacted negatively on Nigeria’s health sector.

The group made the disclosure at its 10th annual Labour workshop,while noting that it would help to ensure that the health sector functions optimally.

Speaking to newsmen during their workshop in Abuja,the President of the group,Olatunde Olawale expressed deep concern on how development partners are moving to other part of Africa,leaving Nigeria behind despite its strategic position in the continent.

He said,”In the days past,we use to hear of UNICEF medical equipments,where are they today.We must be asking questions,and someone should be providing answers”

‎We also heard information that some donor agencies wanted to commence Malaria vaccine trial distribution in some African country,but you go by population and incidences of Malaria,Nigeria is ranked highand yet Nigeria is not nominated as one of the countries to try these vaccine.”he queried.

This,according to the Olatunde,”Is because we have proved to the World that we are not capable of doing things rightly,and they had moved to Ghana and other smaller African countries,and we are worried as nurses and health care providers”

“We want to join the federal government in the whistle blowing efforts,since there are so many unconfortable stories that we keep hearing,and that is impacting negatively on the health sector.

How can people be dying of Meningitis in the country and we keep hearing so much money have been appropriated in various agencies for drugs,yet drugs are not available”‎he queried further.

‎Nevertheless,the group in their communique,also expressed concern that non review of their general and professional allowances to meet the present economic reality is also taking its toll on the effective service delivery of services.

They therefore urged the government to ensure a review of the Minimum wage!and also pay appropriately nurses entitlements to ensure they work with less stress.