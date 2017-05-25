NUT, NULGE others to join ongoing strike in Nasarawa-NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Nasarawa State Chapter, on Thursday said three more labour unions would join the ongoing strike by civil servants in the state.

Yusuf Sarki-Iya, the state NLC spokesman said that the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) and others currently not part of the strike would join this Thursday.

Sarki-Iya made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen on Thursday in Lafia.

“Other unions in the state are expected to declare strike today in solidarity with the NLC and TUC. The embattled NLC Chairman Abdullahi Adeka who is the Chairman of Medical and Health Workers Union is also directed to declare strike as a condition to be reinstated as the NLC Chairman.

“So if Adeka do the needful by joining the strike the state executive council will meet and take a decision regarding his reinstatement as directed by the headquarters of our union,” he said.

The NLC spokesman expressed gratitude to workers for total compliance with the strike directive and advised them to shun rumours and rely only on the union for updates on the strike.

In a swift reaction, Adeka, however told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that he had been reinstated as the state’s NLC Chairman by the national body.

He however added that if the state government failed to meet the demand of the union before the end of the week, all other unions would join the strike.

NAN reports that the organised labour in the state embarked on an indefinite strike demanding for better welfare.

NAN recalls that the union had also passed a vote of no confidence on Adeka for allegedly compromising the agitation by the labour union while he was chairman.