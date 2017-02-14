NYSC to plant 1m trees in Sokoto State

The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) says corps members serving in Sokoto State will plant one million trees before the end of 2017.

The state NYSC Coordinator, Alhaji Musa Abubakar, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto on Tuesday. Abubakar said: ”All the corps members in the 23 local governments will be made to plant these trees and nurse them. ”The trees will be planted by the corps members as part of their community development projects. ”This is the modest contribution of the scheme to the afforestation and reforestation efforts of the state and Federal Governments. ”Tress are very crucial in combatting the menace of desert encroachment, gully erosion and flooding.” Abubakar further said that trees were also critical in improving the socioeconomic statuses of the people, medicinal uses, provide food and aesthetics for the environment.