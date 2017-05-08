OAU gets substantive VC 

Eyitope Ogungbenro Ogunbodede, a Professor from the College of Health Sciences of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile Ife, Osun State on Monday emerged the substantive Vice Chancellor of one of the Nigerian first generation universities.

The announcement of the substantive Vice Chancellor immediately sparked a wild jubilation on the campus of Great For as it is fondly called

OAU Pro chancellor and chairman of the governing council, Yemi Ogunbiyi said the process for the appointment of the VC had been on, saying that the search team constituted for the special job, recieved 18 applications for the job.

“The council just met and communicated the outcome of the interview to the Federal Ministry of Education in Abuja over the emergence of Professor Eyitope Ogungbenro Ogunbodede as the VC of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

“Over the past few weeks, the search for substantive VC began. We received 18 applications from persons who applied for the job.

“Search committee was sent out to search for eligible candidates. They got four people. One of the four persons was not qualified. We eventually have 21 people.

“We interviewed them from Thursday till Saturday . The decision of the panel was submitted to the Governing Council. Three people were shortlisted and Professor Ogunbodede emerged as the VC”, Ogunbiyi said.

The new VC is a Professor of Dentistry and was born on January 23, 1957. He is of the Department of Preventive and Community Dentistry, College of Health of Sciences, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.