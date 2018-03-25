When Oba of Benin invoked curses on human traffickers, cultists, others

Worried by the spate of kidnapping, armed robbery, human trafficking, cultism and other criminal activities in Edo State, the Benin monarch, Oba Ewuare 11, recently invoked curses on the perpetrators of the dastardly acts.

The invocation was done during a special meeting held at the Oba Palace, Benin City, to find a lasting solution to the problems of illegal migration, human trafficking and other security issues in the state.

The meeting was attended by the Director and officials of National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Chiefs, Enigie and Edionwere in Benin Kingdom.

Those who took part in the swearing exercise were the Ohen Okhuae, Ohen Ovia, Ohen noriyekeogba, Ohen Ake, Ohen Niwuo, Native Doctors, Ohen Sango, Odionwere, Iwueki and the Enigies.

The traditionalists in the kingdom also placed curses on those aiding and abetting the perpetrators of the crimes.

Those also cursed were the native doctors who subject the victims of human trafficking to oath of secrecy, violators of the order banning Community Development Associations and others whose business is to initiate the sons and daughters of the land into various cult groups.

Addressing the people, the Benin monarch said the purpose of the meeting was to seek for peace, progress and development in the state.

The Oba further said that the state government in collaboration with the Palace was putting machinery in place to stop illegal migration and human trafficking among the people.

Oba Ewuare 11, who explained that Edo State had been seriously linked with illegal migration and human trafficking, advocated for the need for all hands to be on deck to combat the scourge.

He deplored situations and sinister practices where victims of human traffickers are subjected to oath taking, which makes it difficult for them to provide useful information to NAPTIP that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of human trafficking in the society.

While pointing out that many of those trafficked never get to their destinations as they are subjected to slavery in Libya, while others die in the Mediterranean Sea, he remarked that many families have been grieving over the loss of their loved ones.

He warned those aiding and abetting human trafficking through the use of black magic and subjecting them to the oath of secrecy, urging them to desist from it henceforth or face the wrath of the gods.

“You native doctors whose business is to subject people to the oath of secrecy and encouraging this evil act in the land, you have to repent, stop doing it. This is not a joking matter and if you do not repent, you have to wait for the repercussion,” he said.

“The palace is not against those practising the act of native doctors but seriously frowns at those who use it to perpetrate evil in the land through aiding and abetting human trafficking in the state.

“Those who are under oath of secrecy have been set free and at liberty to air their views and reveal their sponsors without fear of any harm from their sponsors.

“We want to use this medium to tell those who are under any oath of secrecy that they are now free. We revoke the oath today,” he declared.

The Royal father said the interest of the palace was to work for the development and progress of the state and that all hands must be on deck to work towards that direction by doing what is right.

“What the Palace stands for is peace and the development of the state. I want to use this medium to tell you that the act of using charms to aid trafficking, the palace seriously frowns at it. We want us to join hands together to fight against human trafficking in the land,” he said.

The monrch also noted that there have been positive reports about Edo State and that such positive report must be sustained.

He also warned priests and priestesses of the Benin Traditional Religion to stop offering services to human traffickers, just as he urged them to use their god-given spiritual gift and powers to do what is right at all times, by not subjecting victims of human trafficking to any oath.

He further warned secret cult members who unleash terror and commit heinous crimes in the society, to have a change of attitude or be ready to incur the wrath of God and the ancestors.

The Oba also cautioned those still carrying out illegal Community Development Association in some villages in the state to cease forthwith.

Special prayers was, however offered by the Benin Traditional Religion practitioners for the peace, progress and development of the state, while a curse was equally placed on those who may wish to do otherwise or go against Palace directives on the issues of illegal migration, human trafficking, cultism and Community Development Association.

IDRIS UMAR MOMOH, BENIN