Two-time former President Olusegun Obasanjo has written seven letters criticising incumbent presidents since 1976- when he stepped aside for first executive president, Shehu Shagari, and history shows that all of those letters marked the beginning of the end for their targets. Obasanjo, who served two terms as an elected president from 1999 to 2007, wrote…



Log In Subscribe This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only.