Obaseki to build 3 general hospitals in Edo

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has unveiled plans to build three general hospitals in the three senatorial districts in the state and assured medical personnel of improved working conditions for an effective and efficient healthcare system in the state.

The governor gave the assurance when he received executive members of the Association of Resident Doctors with the Edo State Hospital Management Board (SHMB) at the Government House in Benin City, Edo State on Monday.

Obaseki said, “This administration is aware of the challenges confronting the state healthcare system. We are working to resolve these challenges. We have held several meetings to see how to address the peculiar problems with the healthcare system in the state. We have records of medical personnel and state of facilities in the healthcare system in the state.”

Obaseki, however, appealed to the medical doctors to be patient and continue to support the reforms of the state government to revamp the health sector, noting, “The state government appreciates efforts of medical doctors. Government is working to establish one General Hospital per local government council across the state, while one super General Hospital will be sited in each senatorial district for optimal performance.

Noting that the state has made plans for a health insurance scheme, he said, “A bill for a law to set up the State Health Insurance Scheme is before the State House of Assembly. The bill is structured to make provision for affordable and accessible healthcare for people in the state.”

President, Association of Resident Doctors, Edo State Hospital Management Board, Karl Umakhine, said, “The visit is to enable us present the challenges confronting the health sector and to contribute to the solutions. It is not true that doctors in the state don’t report at their duty post. We work under difficult conditions but need to be motivated.”