Obaseki commissions glass factory

Edo State is welcoming an influx of foreign investors, as the state governor, Godwin Obaseki commissioned Rongsheng Glass Nigeria Limited in Utesi, Benin City.

Obaseki, during the commissioning at the factory site in Utesi village, by Benin By-Pass, Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area, said 70 percent of building materials needed to meet Nigeria’s 20 million units housing deficit could be sourced from factories in Utesi village, which hosts a cluster of industries.

Noting that the village has become a hub for building materials manufacturing, he said, “From steel to ceramics, glass and aluminium roofing sheets, the materials required for building houses are being made in Edo State.”

“There is a pressing need for low-cost housing in Nigeria. We need more than 20 million units to address the housing deficit, and then one considers these industries we have in Utesi community, it is easy to agree that Edo State is ready to provide Nigeria with materials to solve this problem,” he added.

Obaseki said government reforms to open up the business space and the presence of human resources to drive investment have attracted local and foreign companies, who will create jobs, engage youths and create wealth for the state.

“The government has taken serious steps to create the enabling environment for investors like Rongsheng, to invest in the state and contribute to its development as well as provide jobs for the people.”

The governor said his administration does not want to be directly involved in running businesses, but to facilitate investment, support investors and create a peaceful and secure environment to get the state to become productive.

“We urge companies located in this area to ensure they maintain good community relations with the host community to ensure that peace reigns and propel development,” he said.

He tasked the company with human capital development, urging them to build schools as well as a Chinese Cultural Centre to teach the Chinese language and culture to strengthen cultural ties with their host community.

Commissioner for Cooperatives, Employment and Wealth Creation, Hon. Emmanuel Usoh, said the state is now a haven for investors as the Godwin Obaseki-led administration has worked to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

He added that the state was a gate-way to other parts of the country, urging investors to cash-in on to the availability of resources and logistics advantage to invest in the state.

Managing director, Rongsheng Glass Nigeria Limited, Huang Shibin, thanked the governor, the local community and the people of the state for the conducive environment for their operations.