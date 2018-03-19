Obaseki okays teachers’ promotion, clears 3 years backlog

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has approved the promotion of teachers in public primary schools in the state.

The outstanding promotions approved by Governor Obaseki cover three years, from 2013, 2014 and 2015.

Obaseki has also directed that promotion letters be issued to the affected teachers by the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

Acting Chairperson, Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and Special Adviser to the Governor on Basic Education, Joan Osa Oviawe, said: “the details of the promotion letters are being finalised. A list of the teachers affected by the directive of the governor will be sent out to education secretaries in the Local Government Education Authorities (LGEAs) indicating teachers who have been promoted across the 18 local government areas.”

Oviawe explained that, “Clearing the backlog of promotion for teachers speaks to the prevailing narrative that Governor Obaseki cares about the welfare and wellbeing of teachers in the state.

“The governor’s directive has further demonstrated his commitment beyond mere rhetoric. He has continued to display maximum support to provide conducive environment for effective teaching and learning.”

Noting that lifting the ban on the promotion of teachers in primary schools is significant, she added, “This will enable the state government achieve the objectives of Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (Edo-BEST).”